Grassley: “It’s OK” to forcefully clear protesters for Trump church visit

(CNN) - Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving Republican in the upper chamber of Congress, told CNN that the use of force to clear out protesters ahead of President Donald Trump’s walk to a nearby church to pose for photos was justified given uncertainties.

Grassley said to CNN that he supported the right to demonstrate but gave deference to security concerns surrounding the president’s unscheduled trip off of White House grounds.

“Police might expect violence from some of the people -- maybe 5% of the people -- and that could be a potential problem, the answer would be, it’s OK," Grassley said about using tear gas and force to remove the demonstrators.

Trump walked from the White House to St. John’s Church, which experienced a small fire in the basement the night before during violence in the nation’s capital. Protesters, acting peacefully, that had gathered along the route to demonstrate after the death of George Floyd, were dispersed with tear gas, flash grenades, and rubber bullets just before the visit.

Grassley said that the peaceful nature of the demonstrators at the time might not have stayed that way as Trump exited White House grounds.

“It’s all assumed to be peaceful until someone that’s got a terrorist activity or a rioting activity, you don’t know that until it happens," Grassley told CNN. "So I don’t know if they could have known that.”

The church was boarded up as Trump posed in front of it with a copy of the Bible. He was joined by aides and other staffers, as well as security, before leaving after just a few minutes.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, who oversees the church, told CNN that there was no advanced notice of the visit, and that she was “outraged” by the scene.

Grassley, on the other hand, said it was appropriate for the president to make the trip given what had happened to the church the night before.

“We expect leadership from our President and particularly in times like this,” Grassley said to CNN. “And I think that when there was destruction to a church or any other historical thing that America would put great confidence in that should not be destroyed, I think a president ought to bring attention to that terrorist activity, and go there and do ... what he did last night.”

Budde told CNN on Tuesday that Trump is not a regular visitor to the church or any other in her diocese.

