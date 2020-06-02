Dubuque Hy-Vee stores giving away more than 40,400 mini peaches at Kennedy Mall on June 3

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Hy-Vee stores will be giving away more than 40,400 mini peaches to customers at Kennedy Mall on June 3.

The contactless, drive-thru event will run from 10 a.m. to noon, with peaches being distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.

The giveaway is a partnership between Hy-Vee and its fruit supplier SunWest Fruit Company.

Hy-Vee says the first 2,100 customers will receive nearly 20 mini peaches, with about 7,600 pounds being donated in total.

The peaches will be loaded into customer vehicles in the north parking lot along Stoneman Road at Kennedy Mall. The mall is located at 555 John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque.

All staff will be wearing masks and gloves and using a contactless method to maintain social distancing.

No walk-ups will be allowed.

