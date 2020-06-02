Advertisement

Dubuque Hy-Vee stores giving away more than 40,400 mini peaches at Kennedy Mall on June 3

(MGN)
(MGN)(KWQC)
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Hy-Vee stores will be giving away more than 40,400 mini peaches to customers at Kennedy Mall on June 3.

The contactless, drive-thru event will run from 10 a.m. to noon, with peaches being distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.

The giveaway is a partnership between Hy-Vee and its fruit supplier SunWest Fruit Company.

Hy-Vee says the first 2,100 customers will receive nearly 20 mini peaches, with about 7,600 pounds being donated in total.

The peaches will be loaded into customer vehicles in the north parking lot along Stoneman Road at Kennedy Mall. The mall is located at 555 John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque.

All staff will be wearing masks and gloves and using a contactless method to maintain social distancing.

No walk-ups will be allowed.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More facilities at Iowa state parks opening this week

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Iowa DNR released a list of facilities opening this week at Iowa state parks, in accordance with the Governor’s latest proclamation.

National News

Death toll grows in national protests

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The death toll grows as protests have roiled American cities in the week since 46-year-old George Floyd died when a white officer jammed his knee into the back of the black man's neck.

News

Davenport police say 7 suspects linked to shootings, unrest

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Authorities in Davenport say seven heavily armed men are linked to shootings that wounded a man outside a jewelry store and a police officer during unrest that rocked the city this week.

News

Cedar Falls Farmers Market begins June 6

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cedar Falls Farmers Market begins June 6 from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and will continue on Saturdays through late October/early November.