Dubuque community gathers to protest racial injustice

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Around a hundred people gathered on Monday in Jackson Park to peacefully protest racial injustice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis one week ago.

One of those people was Tiffani Anderson.

“It was important for me to be here to make my voice be heard too," Anderson said. "I was just blessed I did not have the same outcome as Mr. Floyd.”

Andreson said she was assaulted by Dubuque Police officers two years ago and has sued the department. An internal investigation showed the officer was rude and unprofessional but did not use excessive force.

“It is important here in Dubuque that they understand that this is a legitimate fear, it is a legitimate concern," Anderson said.

Today, people came together to address that fear. Anderson said she was surprised by who showed up.

“I did not expect to see so many of my white counterparts here supporting," Anderson said. “It was a beautiful thing to see.”

One of them was Haley Ehrich.

“This is just one thing that I’m not willing to be silent about anymore,” Ehrich said. “While I cannot feel what people of color are going through at this time I just want them to know I stand with you and I support you.”

Anderson said, in a city like Dubuque, this is a relief to hear.

“Dubuque, as far as I can see, is a little bit behind when it comes to racial harmony and stuff," Anderson said. "I just hope that they are paying attention and understand that not all of us are here to do crime or not all of us are bad.”

Derecka Williams, one of the event’s organizers, is sure people will be paying attention.

“We need to get together and spread the word, spread the message that we are here and we are in it,” Williams said." “The change is starting, and it is starting with this.”

