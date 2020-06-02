Des Moines police investigating 12th homicide of year after initial suicide report

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police are investigating the death of a man on the city’s south side as a homicide.

Police were call about 5:40 p.m. Monday to a home to investigate a report of a suicide. The officers who arrived found the body of an adult man but police say the death didn’t appear to be a suicide. Detectives were investigating the death as a homicide.

Police say it’s the 12th homicide in Des Moines this year.

