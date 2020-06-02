Des Moines police ID victim in city’s latest homicide case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Des Moines police have identified the victim in the city’s latest homicide case.

Police say 37-year-old Zachary Brooks of Des Moines was found dead in an apartment Monday evening after someone reported a suicide there. The officers who arrived found Brooks’ body, but said his death didn’t appear to be a suicide.

Police later declared Brooks’ death as the city’s 12th homicide of the year, but did not detail how Brooks died or announce any arrests.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.