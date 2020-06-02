Advertisement

Des Moines police ID victim in city’s latest homicide case

(KOSA)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Des Moines police have identified the victim in the city’s latest homicide case.

Police say 37-year-old Zachary Brooks of Des Moines was found dead in an apartment Monday evening after someone reported a suicide there. The officers who arrived found Brooks’ body, but said his death didn’t appear to be a suicide.

Police later declared Brooks’ death as the city’s 12th homicide of the year, but did not detail how Brooks died or announce any arrests.

