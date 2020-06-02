Advertisement

Davenport police say 7 suspects linked to shootings, unrest

Law enforcement officials in Davenport enforce a curfew on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Law enforcement officials in Davenport enforce a curfew on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Published: Jun. 2, 2020
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities in Davenport say seven heavily armed men are linked to shootings that wounded a man outside a jewelry store and a police officer during unrest that rocked the city this week.

Documents from the Scott County Attorney’s Office allege the local men were responsible for some of the violence that began late Sunday and prompted the county to impose a curfew.

Police are still investigating the deaths of a 22-year-old woman who was shot while leaving a protest and of a man who was found near where the suspects exchanged gunfire with police.

