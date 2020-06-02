Advertisement

Coralville adjusts curfew start time; begins at 9 p.m.

Officials in Coralville put into place a nightly curfew, starting Monday, June 1, in response to "looting and attempts at looting" in parts of the city on Sunday night.
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The start time for the curfew in Coralville has been adjusted. It will begin at 9 p.m. and continue until 6 a.m.

The curfew had been set to begin nightly at 8 p.m.

The curfew will be enforced by law enforcement agencies. It prohibits pedestrian and vehicle movement, standing, and parking during those hours unless traveling to and from work and home, or providing emergency response calls.

“We at the City of Coralville recognize and support the rights of citizens to demonstrate and protest, and stand with those peacefully doing so in sadness and anger over the death of George Floyd,” John Lundell, Coralville mayor, said, in a statement. “We also recognize that vandalism and violence are damaging to our community, as they are to other cities across the country. To protect our citizens, businesses, and public safety personnel, we will impose and enforce this curfew until further notice.”

Officials said the curfew was in response to “looting and attempts at looting” on Sunday night.

As a result of the curfew, Coralville Transit announced that its night route will not be stopping at Coral Ridge Mall after 9:00 p.m. Other stops along the route will run as usual.

