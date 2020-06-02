Cedar Rapids Police see no credible threat in social media looting rumors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Cedar Rapids took to social media on Monday night to try and combat spreading social media rumors spreading about threats of criminal activity coming to the local area.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department made the post on its Facebook page, saying that it was aware of the rumor-driven posts. While they were doing due diligence in investigating the threats, the department said that it did not believe they are credible.

Posts circulating on social media sites like Facebook and others suggested that out-of-towners were coming to the area in order to loot, invade homes, or participate in other criminal activity. Police said these do not appear to be credible threats.

Police said that while the city has not issued a curfew, some businesses had voluntarily chosen to close early.

The department encouraged local residents to lock vehicles, windows, and doors, like any other night.

