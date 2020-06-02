Cedar Rapids demonstrators hold peaceful protest in front of police department Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Several dozen people gathered in front of the Cedar Rapids Police Department Monday night for a demonstration to protest the death of George Floyd, the man who was killed when his neck was pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer last week.

Protesters gathered at about 7 p.m. at the police department where traffic in the area had been blocked to allow for the demonstration to take place.

Organizers chanted and talked while spending several hours in the area. Police said they had worked with organizers to ensure a peaceful demonstration and that protestors left the area before midnight Monday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.