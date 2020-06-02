Advertisement

Cedar Rapids demonstrators hold peaceful protest in front of police department Monday night

Demonstrators gather in front of the Cedar Rapids Police Department on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Demonstrators gather in front of the Cedar Rapids Police Department on Monday, June 1, 2020.((BETH MALICKI/KCRG))
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 1:39 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Several dozen people gathered in front of the Cedar Rapids Police Department Monday night for a demonstration to protest the death of George Floyd, the man who was killed when his neck was pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer last week.

Protesters gathered at about 7 p.m. at the police department where traffic in the area had been blocked to allow for the demonstration to take place.

Organizers chanted and talked while spending several hours in the area. Police said they had worked with organizers to ensure a peaceful demonstration and that protestors left the area before midnight Monday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Attendees ‘disappointed’ after Johnson County sheriff candidates back out of forum on racial injustice

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Mary Green
A public forum on racial injustice in Iowa City on Monday was intended to spark a conversation with Johnson County’s two candidates for sheriff, according to organizers.

Iowa

Police use tear gas on protestors at Iowa Statehouse late Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Law enforcement used tear gas to disperse protestors that gathered at the Iowa Statehouse in Des Moines Monday night.

Johnson County

Minor damage reported during mostly peaceful demonstration in Iowa City

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police in Iowa City reported minor damage following a relatively peaceful night of protests through downtown Iowa City Monday night.