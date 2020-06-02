Advertisement

Cedar Falls Farmers Market begins June 6

Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Falls Farmers Market begins June 6 from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and will continue on Saturdays through late October/early November.

Cedar Falls police said parking will be restricted from 6 a.m. through 2 p.m. for the 200 block of Clay Street and the 300 block of West 3rd Street for vendors to be able to sell their products.

The City Hall bathrooms will be closed during the market. Visitors of the market are recommended to wear face masks and maintain social distancing standards.

For more information visit: cedarfallsfarmersmarket.weebly.com

