Casinos can reopen doors for the first time in over two months

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - With Gov. Kim Reynolds now allowing casinos to reopen after lengthy coronavirus pandemic-related closures, Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque was back in business Monday.

The facility was closed for more than two months. Wendy Runde, general manager of Diamond Jo, said those two months they were closed down were “stressful and excruciating.” She said a lot of planning and preparation went into reopening the casino.

Some of the changes include separating the machines, putting glass windows on the table games, and putting markers on the floor for social distancing. In addition, they are doing extensive cleaning and screening people before they enter the premises asking them if they have been experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

Runde said the atmosphere still felt familiar despite all of the changes.

“I think, as you walk around, it still feels lively," Runde said. "People are excited to be back and I think there is still a fantastic entertainment factor in what we are doing and just doing it in a really safe way.”

Runde added they were surprised by how many people showed up considering many of the clients may be on the “at-risk” category for coronavirus.

Casino capacity cannot surpass 50 percent under the current state guidelines.

