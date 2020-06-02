Advertisement

Carole Baskin awarded zoo once owned by ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

In the latest chapter in the "Tiger King" saga, Carole Baskin was awarded ownership of Joe Exotic's animal park in court. (Source: Netflix/CNN)
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) - Carole Baskin won a major victory in court against her “Tiger King” nemesis Joe Exotic on Monday.

In Exotic’s worst nightmare scenario, Baskin is now the owner of his infamous animal park, which was documented in the hit Netflix show.

An Oklahoma judge ruled in favor of Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue Corporation in its lawsuit against Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC, a company once owned by Exotic.

The court is giving Baskin control of the 16-acre animal park in Garvin County, Oklahoma, with its array of big cats.

The judgement also awarded several cabins and vehicles to Baskin, according to court records.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, remains in prison for his attempt to hire a hitman to kill Baskin – an animal sanctuary owner who for years had been a vocal critic of Maldonado-Passage’s park.

An attorney for Jeff Lowe, who currently owns the park, told CNN that Baskin’s victory was not unexpected.

Instead of filing an appeal, Lowe is devoting all his energy to building a new tiger-themed animal attraction in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

