Breweries looking to bounce back after Coronavirus Pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Smaller breweries throughout Eastern Iowa are struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic. They’re hoping to recoup some of those losses now that Governor Reynolds has eased some coronavirus restrictions, which means more profit for them.

Workers at Kalona Brewing Company in Kalona say business was going really well before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. They took a big hit over the past two months. They are now delaying some of their plans for expanding. It forced them to make other changes as well. They scaled back staff. Workers stopped brewing beer for an entire month to save their supply.

They are starting back up, but are only focusing on making their popular beers. As they get back to work, they are keeping a close eye on the prices of aluminum cans.

"There's a situation where the supply of that product, of those aluminum blank cans might be lessened or there might be a price increase,” said head brewer Warren Yoder. “So we have to be vigilant on that.”

Kalona Brewing is bringing back their employees they laid off. The bar area is open now, but the seats are spread out.

Kalona Brewing started doing carry out for their food and beer deliveries during the pandemic. Workers say they got a lot of support from the community.

“It was pretty incredible to see the response from the community that supports us,” said General Manager Jeremy Hassman. “Being in a small town, we’re the only brewery here you know we don’t have competition as far as brewery go. We have an amazing following of people.”

