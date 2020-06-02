Advertisement

Blackout Tuesday: Music execs, stars hit pause to highlight inequality

Referred to as Blackout Tuesday or #TheShowMustBePaused, musicians including Quincy Jones and the Rolling Stones said they would take part in the effort. (Source: theshowmustbepaused.com)
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - Industry executives called for a day-long stop in the music business in response to "the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless other black citizens at the hands of police."

Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, who lead the initiative, said it was meant to disrupt the work week.

“Monday suggests a long weekend, and we can’t wait until Friday for change,” they wrote on theshowmustbepaused.com. “It is a day to take a beat for an honest, reflective and productive conversation about what actions we need to collectively take to support the black community.”

Def Jam Recordings, Interscope, Sony Music, Columbia Records and more are also expected to participate, CNN reported.

Thomas and Agyemang said it would not only be a one-day effort on their part, pledging to "fight for the long haul." They also urged people affected by recent protests and violence to take a break and take care of their mental health.

The duo linked to several causes on their site as well. People can follow on social media at @pausetheshow on Twitter and @theshowmustbepaused on Instagram for updates and more information.

