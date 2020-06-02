Advertisement

7 states, DC vote amid coronavirus pandemic, social unrest

Marty Goetz, right, and Diane White, prepare the voting screens as they start to set up a polling place Monday, June 1, 2020, for the voting for Tuesday's Pennsylvania primary in Jackson Township near Zelienople, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Marty Goetz, right, and Diane White, prepare the voting screens as they start to set up a polling place Monday, June 1, 2020, for the voting for Tuesday's Pennsylvania primary in Jackson Township near Zelienople, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
Published: Jun. 2, 2020
(AP) - Seven states and the District of Columbia are voting.

Tuesday’s elections will be the largest slate of presidential primaries in almost three months.

Voters and campaigns alike will be asked to navigate curfews in place amid protests of George Floyd’s killing, coronavirus concerns and a sharp increase in mail balloting as voting takes place from Maryland to Montana.

Many political groups are focusing on Pennsylvania, which represents a high-profile test case for the November general election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden needs to win 89% of all delegates at stake on Tuesday to formally clinch the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

