264 more confirmed cases and 20 more COVID-19 deaths reported

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting an additional 264 confirmed cases and 20 more deaths over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, the state is reporting a total of 19,952 cases and a total of 558 people have died from COVID-19 in Iowa.

371 people were reported to have recovered from the virus since this time yesterday. That brings the total number of recoveries in the state to 11,556.

There are 327 patients hospitalized, with 12 having been admitted in the last 24-hours. 114 patients are in the ICU and 76 are on ventilators.

In total, 163,964 people have been tested for the virus, which is an increase of 4,672 since reporting yesterday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.