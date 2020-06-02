Advertisement

224 workers at Council Bluffs Tyson plant test positive for virus

(WNDU)
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Coronavirus tests have revealed that 224 employees of a Tyson beef and pork processing plant in Council Bluffs have the virus, company officials said Tuesday.

The company said 103 workers stayed home the required quarantine time and have returned to work. The company has more than 1,400 employees at the plant.

Tyson also says testing at its pork processing plant in Storm Lake indicated 591 positive cases out of 2,300 workers.

Iowa surpassed 20,000 positive cases on Tuesday and with 21 additional deaths, 561 people have now died.

