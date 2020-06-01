Trump warns of domestic military deployment amid protests

WASHINGTON (AP) - Amid racial unrest across the nation, President Donald Trump on Monday declared himself “the president of law and order” and threatened to deploy the United States military to American cities to quell a rise of violent protests.

Trump said he was recommending that governors deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to “dominate the streets.” If governors fail to take action, Trump said, he will deploy the United States military and “quickly solve the problem for them.”

As Trump spoke in the Rose Garden, tear gas canisters could be heard exploding as police and National Guard soldiers aggressively forced back hundreds of protesters who gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, and chanted peacefully against police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

Trump deplored the violence that broke out in the nation’s capital Sunday night and warned that Washington’s 7 p.m. curfew would be strictly enforced.

After speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Trump walked across Lafayette Park to a church, his way cleared by authorities.

Earlier he spoke to governors on a video teleconference with law enforcement and national security officials, telling the state leaders they “have to get much tougher” amid nationwide protests and criticizing their responses.

