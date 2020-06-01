Advertisement

Trampoline parks allowed to reopen in Iowa

By Jordee Kalk
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - More businesses in Iowa are allowed to reopen at half capacity as of Monday, including trampoline parks.

A few jumpers returned to Planet 3 Extreme Air Park in Iowa City, but their reopening included several changes.

Customers are required to take their temperature when they enter the building. If it’s higher than 100 degrees then they cannot use the facility. Families are also asked to stay in their designated square on the trampoline. Some parts of the park are not open yet.

“Anything with a foam pit, with our balls, anything with our ninja course and zip line those are all closed right now," Anne Berkenpas, general manager of the facility, said.

Staff and customers are required to wear masks at the park.

