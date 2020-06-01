SYC: Feed Iowa First partners with Brucemore on a garden to feed those in need

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Feed Iowa First is planting produce for people in need at a new spot that has some history to it. They are partnering with the historic estate Brucemore in Cedar Rapids to plant fresh produce. It will be distributed to food pantries throughout Linn County to help out people who are food insecure.

Vanessia Klinsky is volunteering with Feed Iowa First for the first time. It’s combining two of her loves, gardening and helping others.

"It's a wonderful way to be able to help out our neighbors,” she said. “When we can have a garden like this and be able to provide for people.”

Volunteers just started planting the crops on the garden of the Brucemore estate. They will tend to the garden weekly.

"A lot of us here, a lot of volunteers are concerned about people having access to fresh food and what that does to a person's well-being,” said Matt McGrane, board member with Feed Iowa First.

There's a fear that the need will grow during the Coronavirus Pandemic. "Some people will find themselves food insecure one year,” McGrane said. “Especially in a year like this where the economy is taking a downturn, we anticipate there may be more need than ever.”

Leaders at Brucemore say this partnership would make the founders happy. “Mrs. Hall and Mrs. Douglas were both people that cared a lot about their community,” explained David Morton, Director of Facilities at Brucemore. “I think they would be really happy to know that part of their property is being used for the community in this way.” This is one of many gardens Feed Iowa First has. They’re always looking for volunteers. Visit https://www.feediowa1st.com/ for more details.

