Summer weather hits on Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers are gone this afternoon as the sky clears out. Once the sun appears, temperatures will quickly take off, hitting the lower to middle 80s. You’ll feel more mugginess in the air, too. A breezy south wind gusting above 30 mph will help take the edge off, though.

Tuesday is going to be hot and humid with highs near or above 90 degrees. The humidity will put the heat index between 90 and 100 in the afternoon. While a south breeze will try to make it feel a little less hot, it probably won’t help much.

We have a chance of storms Tuesday night coming in from the north, and those could be strong. The highest chance of that happening will be over northern Iowa. Gusty winds and a quick downpour are the main things we’re watching. Those would end by early Wednesday. Temperatures fall back to the lower 80s for the rest of the week.

