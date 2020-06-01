State and local leaders say now is the time to have conversations about race

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

As protests continue out of anger and social injustice state and local leaders said there are conversations that need to happen to lead to change. Stacey Walker, the first black county supervisor in Linn County said he wants to see reform in the criminal justice system.

He said that could mean a new way to train officers, to adding an unarmed police force that would act more as community liaisons. Walker said before that can happen, people need to recognize that systematic and institutional racism actually exists.

Walker said all people should have these types of conversations. He pointed to clubs or gatherings where people may have similar backgrounds or experiences. He said every social group can no longer shy away from talking about race, politics and religion.

Walker believes this can be done respectfully, but most importantly, Walker said people who are white should not feel defensive when talking about white privilege and bias.

“I think what it feels like, what I’m assuming I think what it feels like for a lot of white folks when we start having these conversations, they feel like people are calling them racists, and we aren’t. We are saying that we are all born with some level of privilege and in this country and in most countries, the privilege of white skin shields you from certain macroaggressions and some cases it shields you from institutional harm and certainly police brutality,” Walker said

The Executive Director of the ACLU of Iowa, Mark Stringer said in order for there to even be a conversation that can lead to change, the peaceful protestors first need to be heard.

“We have to hear the voices of those who feel as though and have been marginalized by systems of oppression, systems of white supremacy, systems that keep people in a place where they can’t achieve the same thing that other people can achieve. And that’s what it’s largely about, it’s about people pushing back after so, so many years of not being heard,” Stringer said.

Stringer also suggested police leaders in Iowa immediately ensure their officers follow best practices when protecting demonstrators and that they are not infringing on First Amendment rights.

Stringer and Walker both agree that no one person or group has all of the answers. They said the path to a solution not only falls on the shoulders of politicians and activists, but everyday community members to give others a voice who may not always be heard.

