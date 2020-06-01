Advertisement

SpaceX’s historic encore: Astronauts arrive at space station

This photo provided by NASA shows Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, far right, joining the the crew at the International Space Station, after the SpaceX Dragon capsule pulled up to the station and docked Sunday, May 31, 2020. The Dragon capsule arrived Sunday morning, hours after a historic liftoff from Florida. It's the first time that a privately built and owned spacecraft has delivered a crew to the orbiting lab.(NASA via AP)
This photo provided by NASA shows Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, far right, joining the the crew at the International Space Station, after the SpaceX Dragon capsule pulled up to the station and docked Sunday, May 31, 2020. The Dragon capsule arrived Sunday morning, hours after a historic liftoff from Florida. It's the first time that a privately built and owned spacecraft has delivered a crew to the orbiting lab.(NASA via AP)(AP)
Published: May. 31, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has delivered two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

The Dragon capsule arrived Sunday morning, hours after a historic liftoff from Florida. It’s the first time that a privately built and owned spacecraft has transported a crew to the orbiting lab. The capsule docked automatically, barely 19 hours after liftoff.

A SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, lifts off from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, May 30, 2020. The two astronauts are on the SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts blasted towards orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
A SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, lifts off from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, May 30, 2020. The two astronauts are on the SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts blasted towards orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O’Meara | AP)

SpaceX launched the Dragon from Kennedy Space Center on Saturday afternoon, the first astronaut launch from the U.S. to orbit in nearly a decade. Since the end of the space shuttle program, the U.S. has bought seats on Russian rockets to get NASA astronauts to the space station.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Fire damages Cedar Rapids car dealership

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fire damaged part of a Cedar Rapids car dealership early Monday morning.

Black Hawk County

Protesters gather outside Waterloo Police Department early Monday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
A group of 20-40 protesters gathered outside of the Waterloo Police Department at about 1 a.m. Monday.

Iowa

‘Shelter in place’ order issued in Davenport due to civil unrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police and city officials in Davenport have issued a “shelter in place” order for the city due to what is being called civil unrest.

Iowa

Damage reported after protesters gather at Coral Ridge Mall

Updated: 3 hours ago
A heavy law enforcement presence is on the scene in the Coral Ridge Mall area of Coralville Sunday night.