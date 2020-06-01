SpaceX’s historic encore: Astronauts arrive at space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has delivered two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

The Dragon capsule arrived Sunday morning, hours after a historic liftoff from Florida. It’s the first time that a privately built and owned spacecraft has transported a crew to the orbiting lab. The capsule docked automatically, barely 19 hours after liftoff.

A SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, lifts off from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, May 30, 2020. The two astronauts are on the SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts blasted towards orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O’Meara | AP)

SpaceX launched the Dragon from Kennedy Space Center on Saturday afternoon, the first astronaut launch from the U.S. to orbit in nearly a decade. Since the end of the space shuttle program, the U.S. has bought seats on Russian rockets to get NASA astronauts to the space station.

