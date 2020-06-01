Some early showers, then clearing, breezy and milder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are still on track for a warm week overall and it starts with a few showers this morning. Any showers that move across your area will be brief and pretty scattered. Look for breezy and milder conditions this afternoon with highs generally in the lower 80s. The wind may gust to 35mph from the southwest as well.

Tomorrow, it’s all about the heat with widespread low-mid 90s likely. It’ll feel anywhere between 90 and 100 during the afternoon hours as the sun beats down.

Tomorrow night, a considerable line of storms should develop over Minnesota and push southeast into Iowa. Given the extreme heat built up, any of these storms will have the capability of gusty wind and will bear watching going into Wednesday morning, particularly if they consolidate into a line.

Look for cooler temperatures in the low-mid 80s for the rest of the week with perhaps another rain chance sometime on Friday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.