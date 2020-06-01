‘Shelter in place’ order issued in Davenport due to civil unrest

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Police and city officials in Davenport have issued a “shelter in place” order for the city due to what is being called civil unrest.

KWQC-TV reports that police are responding to reports of vandalism and looting across the city early Monday morning.

“Due to civil unrest in the Davenport area, the Davenport Police Department and City officials request all residents stay in their homes and shelter in place until further notice. Additional information will be shared when available", the order said.

A heavy police presence was reported in the North Park Mall area. Several businesses closed early Sunday due to social media threats of vandalism.

The vandalism comes as protests and demonstrations have been taking place across the country following the death of George Floyd, a man who died while a Minneapolis police officer pinned him down by his neck.

No other information has been released as of 1 a.m. Monday.

