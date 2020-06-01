Advertisement

Rollover car accident injures two in Linn County

(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A rollover car accident on Betty’s Grove Road south of Linn Buchanan Road has injured two people and officials say charges are pending.

The accident happened at 5:40 a.m. on June 1.

First responders found a 2016 Hyundai that had entered the west ditch and rolled multiple times. There were four occupants in the vehicle.

Officials say Charles Harmon, 35, from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, was driving south on Betty’s Grove Road before losing control in a curve where the vehicle entered the ditch and rolled three times.

All four passengers Amos Wrueh, 28; James Kerkula, 32; and Samuel Dennis, 31, are from Minnesota.

Charles Harmon and Samuel Dennis were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids for unspecified injuries.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. Officials say the driver was not valid and other charges are pending.

