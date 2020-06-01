Advertisement

Protesters gather outside Waterloo Police Department early Monday morning

Waterloo Police
Waterloo Police(Waterloo Police)
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 2:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of 20-40 protesters gathered outside of the Waterloo Police Department at about 1 a.m. Monday.

The group was there to protest the recent death of George Floyd, the man who died after being pinned down by the neck by a Minneapolis police officer.

Officials said the group spent about 15 minutes outside of the department, located along Mulberry Street in downtown Waterloo.

The crowd dispersed without incident.

