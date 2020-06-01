Police identify the victim killed in a crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the victim who died in a crash involving a motorcycle and semi-truck on Interstate 380 shortly after 6:15 p.m. May 29.

Police said when they arrived at the scene of the accident, they found Lucky Thomas Wilson, 24, of Cedar Rapids, had been killed.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-380 near the interchange with Highway 30 in southwest Cedar Rapids.

The crash remains under investigation.

