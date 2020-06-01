Peaceful demonstrations among violent protests reported for a third night in Des Moines

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Demonstrations have turned violent in Des Moines for a third night following demonstrations fueled by the killings of black people at the hands of police, most recently George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protestors clashed with police at Des Moines’ Merle Hay Mall Sunday evening as people vandalized and looted stores at the mall. No information has been released.

In downtown Des Moines, demonstrators gathered in front of the Des Moines Police Department Sunday evening. Reporters at the scene reported tensions growing between protesters and police as a 9 p.m. curfew approached. At 9 p.m., officers bent down to one knee, along with protesters, in a show of solidarity.

“We’re all in this together,” Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert said of the gesture. Crews dispersed from the police department shortly thereafter.

Police outside of the Des Moines Police Department protest as a measure of solidarity with community members in downtown Des Moines on May 31, 2020. (KCCI)

