Minnesota attorney general to assist in George Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota prosecutor who charged a police officer with murder in the death of George Floyd has asked the state’s attorney general to assist in the case.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Sunday that he asked Attorney General Keith Ellison for help, and Ellison agreed. Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after he pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck while Floyd pleaded with him, saying he couldn’t breathe.

Freeman says there have been developments in the case which make Ellison’s help and expertise valuable. Activists, a civil rights group, and some city leaders have called for the governor to appoint an independent prosecutor.

