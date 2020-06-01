Leaders in law enforcement encouraging dialogue, working to keep demonstrations peaceful

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - With demonstrations in response to the death of George Floyd taking place in parts of Eastern Iowa, law enforcement officers said they want to hear the concerns directly.

Most gatherings over the weekend in eastern Iowa, including in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Waterloo, and Dubuque, were peaceful and were without confrontation from law enforcement. Now police departments and sheriff’s offices say the key to keeping the peace is to keep listening.

Among those called out to gatherings in recent days was Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson.

“This George Floyd incident should have never happened," Thompson said. "We should not be in the state that we’re in right now. We should still be focusing on COVID and how to keep our citizens safe from that.”

Thompson said when it comes to protests and rallies like the one in Waterloo Friday, he is encouraging it.

“Every chance that we get to interact with people that are expressing their frustration, we express it as well," Thompson said. "We say: ‘we get it, we understand, we’re frustrated, too.’”

In most instances across eastern Iowa, protests have stayed peaceful, including in Dubuque where police there says they worked with organizers to ensure everyone was safe.

“We haven’t had any problems to speak of," Lt. Ted McClimon, of the Dubuque Police Department, said. "And that communication is the key. That the organizers want it to be peaceful, remain peaceful, and the Dubuque citizens do a nice job of that.”

Until Sunday night into Monday morning, when leaders in Johnson County said one gathering escalated. Officials said there were attempts to loot some Coralville stores. While law enforcement was on scene, some could be seen trying to swing a punch at police.

“The people that got arrested, half of them don’t even live in this county," Lonny Pulkrabek, Johnson County Sheriff, said. "They came from other parts of the state and got arrested.”

Officials in Coralville say, after looting and attempts at looting overnight, they have now implemented a curfew, holding an emergency city council meeting Monday night to make it record.

“Whether it’s damaging property or harming other individuals in their groups or harming officers, none of that helps,” Pulkrabek said.

The common theme among law enforcement: they say they want to work with people, not against them, something that is made easier with peaceful protests and conversation, and more challenging when the objective is more destructive.

“Let’s have those discussions, let’s set up those events where we can have those discussions,” Pulkrabek said.

“And if there’s ways that we can take that information and improve from it, that’s important too," Thompson said. "And that dialogue is happening, that conversation is occurring here.”

