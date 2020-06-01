Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

AMERICAN PROTESTS-IOWA

Police: Davenport officer shot; 2 killings reported

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police in eastern Iowa say a Davenport officer was shot in an ambush while patrolling an area were protests over police killings of black people were being held, and that two other shooting deaths occurred in the city during the chaos. The Quad-City Times reports that the officer's shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday. Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski says the officer was one of three who were ambushed while patrolling an area. Sikorski says an officer returned fire but did not say if anyone was hit by the return fire. The wounded officer is expected to recover. Police say two other people died from shootings as the protests occurred, but it was unclear if those shootings were related to the protests.

MIDWEST ECONOMY

Survey shows business leaders optimistic despite coronavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey suggests business leaders are optimistic the economy will start to recover later this year in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains despite the ongoing impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The region's overall economic index improved in May to 43.5 from April's 35.1. The confidence index in the survey released Monday improved to suggest that businesses are optimistic the economy will begin to rebound within the next six months. That index improved to 56.6 in May from April’s weak 45.5 reading. Any score above 50 suggests economic growth, while scores below 50 suggest decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

ELECTION 2020-IOWA SENATE

Democrats fight for chance to take on GOP Sen. Ernst in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Four relatively unknown Iowa Democrats are competing in a primary Tuesday to take on Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. The endeavor was once viewed as a long shot. But Ernst’s slip in approval and the rallying of Iowa and national Democrats behind one of the four has the race receiving a second look. For now, Ernst still is in a strong position heading into the fall. But as Democrats are increasingly bullish about their prospects in places such as Arizona and Colorado, the Iowa race is getting renewed attention as a potential battleground that could help the party regain the Senate majority.

ELECTION 2020-GOP WOMEN

More GOP women seeking office, but winning still in question

CHICAGO (AP) — More Republican women than ever are seeking House seats this year after the 2018 election further diminished their limited ranks in Congress. But so far it appears that any gains this November could be modest. Many of these roughly 200 candidates are running in safe Democratic districts. In friendlier Republican territory, some are struggling to win primaries and they're facing long-standing challenges such as fundraising that the pandemic has only worsened. That’s left some Republican women questioning their party’s commitment to the effort and warning about longer-term effects. The fear among some Republicans is that failing to elect more women will hurt the party as female voters increasingly support Democrats

ELECTION 2020-VOTING

Primaries become test run for campaigning during coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tuesday's primary elections in eight states are both significant elections and big tests of campaigning during the age of coronavirus. Both major political parties have been revamping their operations to adjust to politics during lockdowns. Some campaigns have gotten volunteers to hand-write letters to try to turn out supporters. Others are shifting money into television budgets, figuring an electorate largely stuck at home is binge-watching. Many have shifted their resources to back an ad hoc tech support model, assembling seasoned advisers who can talk nervous voters step-by-step through the process of requesting absentee ballots.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Iowa reports 533 virus deaths, 19,488 cases in the state

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State health officials say two more people died with COVID-19, so the state has had 533 deaths as part of the coronavirus outbreak. The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that 19,488 people had tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 245 since Saturday. More than half of the state’s confirmed cases were concentrated in seven counties: Polk, Woodbury, Black Hawk, Linn, Marshall, Dallas and Buena Vista. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some infected people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and death.