Kernels announce layoffs for half of front-office staff

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A minor league baseball team in eastern Iowa announced significant layoffs to their office staff in reaction to lengthy cancellations of games due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Cedar Rapids Kernels announced the layoffs took place on Monday afternoon. No specific employees were named, but they said it was part of an overall effort to lower costs in the face of greatly decreased revenue.

“This was a very difficult decision, but with the Kernels season postponed indefinitely, we had no choice,” Doug Nelson, CEO of Cedar Rapids Ball Club, Inc., said, in a statement. “The majority of the organization’s revenues come from Kernels games and fans in the stands. With the potential of going 18 months between Kernels games, we must reduce all costs including payroll expense. I thank our staff for all of their efforts and dedication to the organization and hope to work with them again during the 2021 season.”

No final decision has been made on the status of the season for Minor League Baseball teams from major league officials, but games are cancelled indefinitely to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

