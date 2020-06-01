Iowa News Digest

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org. Iowa News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

ELECTION 2020-IOWA SENATE

DES MOINES — Four relatively unknown Iowa Democrats are competing in a primary Tuesday to take on Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. By Thomas Beaumont. SENT: 1,000 words, photo.

With:

ELECTION 2020-VOTING

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Tuesday’s primary elections in eight states are both significant elections and big tests of campaigning during the age of coronavirus. By Nicholas Riccardi and Marc Levy. SENT: 1,075 words, photo.

AROUND THE STATE

AMERICA PROTESTS-IOWA

DAVENPORT — Police say a Davenport officer was shot and wounded in an ambush and two people were killed in shootings as civil unrest stemming from the death of George Floyd spread across the city. SENT: 490 words.

BUSINESS:

MIDWEST ECONOMY

OMAHA, Neb. — A new survey suggests business leaders are optimistic the economy will start to recover later this year in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains despite the ongoing impact of the coronavirus outbreak. SENT: 370 words.

With:

MIDWEST ECONOMY-GLANCE

SPORTS:

None at this hour.

____

