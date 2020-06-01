Associated Press Iowa Daybook for Monday, Jun. 01.

Monday, Jun. 01 8:45 AM Iowa National Guard send-off ceremonies - Iowa National Guard holds send-off ceremonies for units. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemics ceremonies will be livestreamed via social media, with local media encouraged to attend with proper social distancing protocols. Today's locations include Le Mars Readiness Center and Johnston Readiness Center

Weblinks: http://www.iowanationalguard.com

Contacts: Col. Michael Wunn, Iowa National Guard, michael.a.wunn.mil@mail.mil, 1 515 252 4582, 1 515 971 6385

Monday, Jun. 01 9:00 AM Iowa Dem leaders announce priorities for legislative session - Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen, and House Democratic Leader Todd Prichard provide an update on session plans and outline their priorities for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, via virtual press conference

Weblinks: https://www.legis.iowa.gov

Contacts: Dean Fiihr, Office of State Rep. John Forbes, Dean.Fiihr@legis.iowa.gov

Zoom link and dial in # will be emailed out Monday morning

Tuesday, Jun. 02 2:00 PM Presidential Task Force on Missing and Murdered Americans listening session - Presidential Task Force on Missing and Murdered Americans host listening session, via teleconference, to discuss the work of 'Operation Lady Justice', which has been empowered to review Indian Country cold cases, to strengthen law enforcement protocols, and work with tribes to improve investigations, information sharing and a more seamless response to missing persons investigations. Today's session is for tribes in Bureau of Indian Affairs Midwest and Great Plains Regions, tribal land located in Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska

Weblinks: http://www.justice.gov, https://twitter.com/TheJusticeDept

Contacts: DoJ press, 1 202 514 2007

Registration information for the following listening sessions is available at https://operationladyjustice.usdoj.gov/.