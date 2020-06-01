Hong Kong blocks Tiananmen vigil; rush on for UK passports

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police rejected an application for an annual candlelight vigil marking the anniversary this week of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, as residents rushed to apply for passports that could allow them to move to the United Kingdom.

Throngs of people lined up at DHL courier outlets across the city on Monday, many to send documents to the U.K. to apply for or renew what is known as a British National (Overseas) passport.

It would be the first time in 30 years that the candlelight vigil is not held in Hong Kong.

The vigil marks the deadly military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. Police said it would violate social distancing rules.

