Hong Kong blocks Tiananmen vigil; rush on for UK passports

Thousands of people attend a candlelight vigil for victims of the Chinese government's brutal military crackdown three decades ago on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Hong Kong is the only region under Beijing's jurisdiction that holds significant public commemorations of the 1989 crackdown and memorials for its victims. Hong Kong has a degree of freedom not seen on the mainland as a legacy of British rule that ended in 1997. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police rejected an application for an annual candlelight vigil marking the anniversary this week of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, as residents rushed to apply for passports that could allow them to move to the United Kingdom.

Throngs of people lined up at DHL courier outlets across the city on Monday, many to send documents to the U.K. to apply for or renew what is known as a British National (Overseas) passport.

It would be the first time in 30 years that the candlelight vigil is not held in Hong Kong.

The vigil marks the deadly military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. Police said it would violate social distancing rules.

