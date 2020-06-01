High heat builds into the state for Tuesday.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The heat is on! Mostly clear sky continues tonight as the southwest winds take over. A sunny, breezy, and hot day is expected on Tuesday. With highs climbing into the lower 90s, heat index values could get close to 100 during the afternoon. Tuesday night we will watch for storms to develop across Minnesota, pushing southeast into Iowa. Severe thunderstorms gusts are possible with these storms. More comfortable weather returns for the end of the week. Have a good night!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.