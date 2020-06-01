Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is slowly releasing its grip on the sports world. Fans already are thinking about returning to stadiums and arenas. But what awaits them could be unlike anything they have ever seen. Empty rows and sections could be the norm for a while. So could temperature screenings and medical checks. Many teams and leagues are exploring new technology that could help with crowd control and promote social distancing. All of it comes at a cost, both to the venues making the changes and the fans who wonder if their enjoyment of the game will change.

UNDATED (AP) — Big 12 schools still got a strong payout from the conference during the pandemic. The revenue distribution to the league's 10 schools for the 2019-20 school year averages $37.7 million each. That figure announced at the end of the league's virtual spring meetings was down only about $1.1 million a school from last year. That ends a 13-year streak of increasing revenues. The decrease came after the cancellation of the basketball tournaments, and then spring sports. There is still plenty of uncertainty moving forward as campuses get ready to welcome athletes back for voluntary workouts.