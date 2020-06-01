Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials imposed a curfew in Polk County, home to Des Moines, after two nights of protests resulted in vandalism and arrests of dozens of people. Polk County issued the mandatory stay at home order, which is effective from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. The curfew came after several large gatherings Friday and Saturday night in downtown Des Moines to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Like many of the Floyd protests around the country, a day of peaceful demonstration on Saturday devolved into unrest after the sun went down. Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said 47 people were arrested early Sunday.

CHICAGO (AP) — More Republican women than ever are seeking House seats this year after the 2018 election further diminished their limited ranks in Congress. But so far it appears that any gains this November could be modest. Many of these roughly 200 candidates are running in safe Democratic districts. In friendlier Republican territory, some are struggling to win primaries and they're facing long-standing challenges such as fundraising that the pandemic has only worsened. That’s left some Republican women questioning their party’s commitment to the effort and warning about longer-term effects. The fear among some Republicans is that failing to elect more women will hurt the party as female voters increasingly support Democrats

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State health officials say two more people died with COVID-19, so the state has had 533 deaths as part of the coronavirus outbreak. The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that 19,488 people had tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 245 since Saturday. More than half of the state’s confirmed cases were concentrated in seven counties: Polk, Woodbury, Black Hawk, Linn, Marshall, Dallas and Buena Vista. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some infected people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and death.

HIAWATHA, Iowa (AP) — A shooting in eastern Iowa killed one man and injured three other people. Authorities say the shooting happened at a mobile home park in Hiawatha around 11:40 p.m. Saturday. Police arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds, and 31-year-old Joshua Lathrop died at the scene. The three other victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their names weren’t immediately released. Police did not announce any arrests in the case Sunday. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting.