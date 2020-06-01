Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police say a Davenport officer was shot and wounded in an ambush and two people were killed in shootings as civil unrest stemming from the death of George Floyd spread across the city. Police Chief Paul Sikorski says two people died in separate shootings early Monday; One outside a Walmart on the west side of Davenport and one near where the officer was injured in an exchange of gunfire. Sikorski says the deaths are under investigation. Scott County has imposed a curfew starting 9 p.m., citing the unrest. Officials plan to ask the Iowa National Guard for assistance maintaining order.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey suggests business leaders are optimistic the economy will start to recover later this year in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains despite the ongoing impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The region's overall economic index improved in May to 43.5 from April's 35.1. The confidence index in the survey released Monday improved to suggest that businesses are optimistic the economy will begin to rebound within the next six months. That index improved to 56.6 in May from April’s weak 45.5 reading. Any score above 50 suggests economic growth, while scores below 50 suggest decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Four relatively unknown Iowa Democrats are competing in a primary Tuesday to take on Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. The endeavor was once viewed as a long shot. But Ernst’s slip in approval and the rallying of Iowa and national Democrats behind one of the four has the race receiving a second look. For now, Ernst still is in a strong position heading into the fall. But as Democrats are increasingly bullish about their prospects in places such as Arizona and Colorado, the Iowa race is getting renewed attention as a potential battleground that could help the party regain the Senate majority.

CHICAGO (AP) — More Republican women than ever are seeking House seats this year after the 2018 election further diminished their limited ranks in Congress. But so far it appears that any gains this November could be modest. Many of these roughly 200 candidates are running in safe Democratic districts. In friendlier Republican territory, some are struggling to win primaries and they're facing long-standing challenges such as fundraising that the pandemic has only worsened. That’s left some Republican women questioning their party’s commitment to the effort and warning about longer-term effects. The fear among some Republicans is that failing to elect more women will hurt the party as female voters increasingly support Democrats