Damage reported after protesters gather at Coral Ridge Mall

A heavy police presence on the scene of the area around Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville, Iowa, on May 31, 2020. (Mary Green/KCRG)
A heavy police presence on the scene of the area around Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville, Iowa, on May 31, 2020. (Mary Green/KCRG)(KCRG)
Published: May. 31, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - More than two dozen law enforcement vehicles responded to Coral Ridge Mall Sunday night as groups of protesters gathered in the area around the mall. At least four people were handcuffed following altercations with law enforcement. At least one business was vandalized in a nearby strip mall in the area of the mall.

Police used two flashbangs to push groups approaching law enforcement away. Following a tense discussion between protesters and law enforcement, crowds left the area around 1 a.m. Monday.

Several roads in the area were closed as well. Law enforcement were also on the scene at a nearby Walmart and Kohl’s.

Coralville Police, the Coralville Fire Department, North Liberty Police, Iowa City Police, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol all responded to the scene.

No other information has been released.

Police and crowds at Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 1, 2020.
Police and crowds at Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 1, 2020.((MARY GREEN/KCRG))

