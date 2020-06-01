Advertisement

Five more COVID-19 deaths and 201 more cases confirmed as of June 1

Medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public in the Iowa Events Center parking lot, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public in the Iowa Events Center parking lot, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(KCRG)
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting an additional five deaths and 201 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last 24-hours.

There is now a total of 19,688 confirmed cases and 538 deaths in Iowa since the pandemic began, as of 10:00 a.m.

The state is also reporting 123 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries up to 11,185.

339 patients are in the hospital, with 24 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 125 of them are in the ICU and 73 are on ventilators.

The state has conducted 159,292 total tests.

