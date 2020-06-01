Fire at Cedar Rapids apartment displaces at least 6

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a report of heavy smoke and flames from a third story balcony and apartment located at 3235 Pioneer Ave SE at around 10:12 p.m. on May 31.

Firefighters say they were able to get the fire under control quickly. They also said all occupants are accounted for.

Officials say the occupants of the apartment had been grilling on the deck a couple of hours before the fire started. They said residual grilling materials contributed to the fire.

The apartment where the fire started sustained severe damage and the building was shut down for the night.

Officials say the Red Cross provided shelter for 6 occupants, but the total number of occupants displaced is unknown.

No injuries were reported.

