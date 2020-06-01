Advertisement

Family says 22-year-old woman killed as civil unrest roils Davenport

By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Relatives of a 22-year-old woman say she was shot and killed while leaving a protest against police brutality outside a Walmart store in Davenport.

Italia Marie Kelly was one of two people fatally shot overnight as civil unrest roiled the city. Kelly’s aunt says she joined a protest late Sunday over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding Kelly’s death. No arrests have been made.

Police say dozens of people gathered at a mall late Sunday then fanned out across Davenport, firing guns and damaging businesses. One officer was wounded in a shooting.

