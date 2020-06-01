Advertisement

Family autopsy of George Floyd conflicts with official one

George Floyd photo
George Floyd photo(MGN)
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The family of George Floyd says an independent autopsy has found that he died of asphyxiation from sustained pressure on his back and neck.

Floyd, a black man who was in handcuffs at the time, died a week ago after a white Minneapolis officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. The officer ignored bystander shouts to get off him and Floyd’s cries that he couldn’t breathe.

The family’s autopsy differs from the official autopsy as described in a criminal complaint that ruled out asphyxiation or strangulation.

Attorney Ben Crump says Officer Derek Chauvin should be charged with first-degree murder.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Johnson County officials make election preparations

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Johnson County officials have made special preparations for Tuesday's primary election during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

VOD Recording

Man sentenced as part of large heroin ring bust

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Another man was sentenced in connection to a multi-year investigation into a Cedar Rapids heroin ring.

VOD Recording

Bike share program returning to Cedar Rapids

Updated: 54 minutes ago
People in downtown Cedar Rapids will once again be able to rent bikes and scooters, starting soon.

VOD Recording

Leaders: Now is the time to have conversations about race

Updated: 58 minutes ago
600pm newscast recording