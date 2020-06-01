Advertisement

Eight week ramp closure at Southbound 380 to eastbound US 30

(WCJB)
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation has closed southbound I-380 to eastbound U.S. 30/Southwest Kirkwood Boulevard ramp for construction.

The closure was scheduled for 5 a.m. June 1.

The detour will be to go west on 30 to the Sixth Street exit, then back east on U.S. 30.

The construction project is a bridge repair and is expected to take around eight weeks, weather permitting.

The Iowa DOT is, in particular, trying to get the word out for anyone with a TestIowa appointment who may have to travel that way.

For more information visit 511ia.org.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police identify the victim killed in a crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Police have identified the victim who died in a crash involving a motorcycle and semi-truck on Interstate 380 shortly after 6:15 p.m. May 29.

News

Des Moines police took a knee with protesters in solidarity

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Police officers in Des Moines took a knee outside the Des Moines Police Department with protestors in solidarity for George Floyd’s death.

News

Trump slams governors as ‘weak,’ urges crackdown on protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
“Most of you are weak,” Trump said. “You have to arrest people.” The president said on a Monday video teleconference call deriding many governors, law enforcement and national security officials, telling the state leaders they “have to get much tougher."