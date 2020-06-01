Eight week ramp closure at Southbound 380 to eastbound US 30
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation has closed southbound I-380 to eastbound U.S. 30/Southwest Kirkwood Boulevard ramp for construction.
The closure was scheduled for 5 a.m. June 1.
The detour will be to go west on 30 to the Sixth Street exit, then back east on U.S. 30.
The construction project is a bridge repair and is expected to take around eight weeks, weather permitting.
The Iowa DOT is, in particular, trying to get the word out for anyone with a TestIowa appointment who may have to travel that way.
For more information visit 511ia.org.
