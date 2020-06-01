Dubuque man injured in southwest Wisconsin crash

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Wisc. (KCRG) - A man operating a motorcycle crashed in southwest Wisconsin, causing significant injuries, authorities said on Monday.

Justin Schemmel, 39, of Dubuque, was injured in the crash. He was first taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque via ambulance, but then later airlifted to Iowa City for further treatment of his injuries.

At around 6:43 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle along Sandy Hook Road. Deputies believe that Schemmel lost control while attempting to drive on a curve at a high rate of speed. He exited the right side of the roadway and traveled over 50 feet before stopping.

Schemmel was launched from the motorcycle into the roadway. Officials said he was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Jamestown’s first responders and Dickeyville Rescue assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

