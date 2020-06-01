Advertisement

Dubuque man injured in southwest Wisconsin crash

(Image: MGN)
(Image: MGN)(KOSA)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Wisc. (KCRG) - A man operating a motorcycle crashed in southwest Wisconsin, causing significant injuries, authorities said on Monday.

Justin Schemmel, 39, of Dubuque, was injured in the crash. He was first taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque via ambulance, but then later airlifted to Iowa City for further treatment of his injuries.

At around 6:43 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle along Sandy Hook Road. Deputies believe that Schemmel lost control while attempting to drive on a curve at a high rate of speed. He exited the right side of the roadway and traveled over 50 feet before stopping.

Schemmel was launched from the motorcycle into the roadway. Officials said he was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Jamestown’s first responders and Dickeyville Rescue assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Johnson County officials make election preparations

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Johnson County officials have made special preparations for Tuesday's primary election during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

VOD Recording

Man sentenced as part of large heroin ring bust

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Another man was sentenced in connection to a multi-year investigation into a Cedar Rapids heroin ring.

VOD Recording

Bike share program returning to Cedar Rapids

Updated: 56 minutes ago
People in downtown Cedar Rapids will once again be able to rent bikes and scooters, starting soon.

VOD Recording

Leaders: Now is the time to have conversations about race

Updated: 1 hour ago
600pm newscast recording