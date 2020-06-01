Advertisement

Des Moines Register reporter arrested while reporting on protests

A Des Moines Register reporter was arrested at a protest in Des Moines.
A Des Moines Register reporter was arrested at a protest in Des Moines.(KCCI)
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa - KCCI crews witnessed a Des Moines Register reporter being taken into police custody and put into a police vehicle at Merle Hay Mall shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to tweets by Des Moines Register employees, breaking news reporter Andrea Sahouri was reporting at the George Floyd demonstrations and was arrested for failure to disperse. The Des Moines Register Twitter account retweeted these statements.

