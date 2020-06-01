Des Moines Register reporter arrested while reporting on protests

DES MOINES, Iowa - KCCI crews witnessed a Des Moines Register reporter being taken into police custody and put into a police vehicle at Merle Hay Mall shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to tweets by Des Moines Register employees, breaking news reporter Andrea Sahouri was reporting at the George Floyd demonstrations and was arrested for failure to disperse. The Des Moines Register Twitter account retweeted these statements.

Police have arrested Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri for failure to disperse Sunday while she was covering the George Floyd demonstration at Merle Hay Mall that turned violent. More in our live blog: https://t.co/zqxWj3aaVX — Brianne Pfannenstiel (@brianneDMR) June 1, 2020

