Des Moines police took a knee with protesters in solidarity

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police officers in Des Moines took a knee outside the Des Moines Police Department with protestors in solidarity for George Floyd’s death.

After the moment was done, protestors dispersed.

The Des Moines Police Chief says every man and woman in his department believes what happened in Minneapolis was wrong.

“We’ve had a lot of violence,” Des Moines Police Chief Dana Winger said. “We’ve had a lot of unrest. But what we had tonight was a peaceful protest. And us joining them in a symbolic way to kind of recognize what had happened that’s the least we can do.”

