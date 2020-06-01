Advertisement

Democrats fight for chance to take on GOP Sen. Ernst in Iowa

FILE - In this May 19, 2020, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks with reporters after a Senate Republican weekly luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. Four relatively unknown Iowa Democrats are competing in a primary Tuesday to take on Ernst. The endeavor was once viewed as a long shot. But Ernst’s slip in approval and the rallying of Iowa and national Democrats behind one of the four has the race receiving a second look. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE - In this May 19, 2020, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks with reporters after a Senate Republican weekly luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. Four relatively unknown Iowa Democrats are competing in a primary Tuesday to take on Ernst. The endeavor was once viewed as a long shot. But Ernst’s slip in approval and the rallying of Iowa and national Democrats behind one of the four has the race receiving a second look. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Four relatively unknown Iowa Democrats are competing in a primary Tuesday to take on Republican Sen. Joni Ernst.

The endeavor was once viewed as a long shot. But Ernst’s slip in approval and the rallying of Iowa and national Democrats behind one of the four has the race receiving a second look.

For now, Ernst still is in a strong position heading into the fall. But as Democrats are increasingly bullish about their prospects in places such as Arizona and Colorado, the Iowa race is getting renewed attention as a potential battleground that could help the party regain the Senate majority.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police identify the victim killed in a crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Police have identified the victim who died in a crash involving a motorcycle and semi-truck on Interstate 380 shortly after 6:15 p.m. May 29.

News

Des Moines police took a knee with protesters in solidarity

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Police officers in Des Moines took a knee outside the Des Moines Police Department with protestors in solidarity for George Floyd’s death.

News

Trump slams governors as ‘weak,’ urges crackdown on protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
“Most of you are weak,” Trump said. “You have to arrest people.” The president said on a Monday video teleconference call deriding many governors, law enforcement and national security officials, telling the state leaders they “have to get much tougher."

News

Eight week ramp closure at Southbound 380 to eastbound US 30

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Department of Transportation has closed southbound I-380 to eastbound U.S. 30/Southwest Kirkwood Boulevard ramp for construction.